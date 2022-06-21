BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man wanted for questioning in connection to a missing woman was found and arrested by police in Missouri.
On June 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got information that Charles L. Story, 40, of Beardstown, Illinois, was at a home off of Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had been actively searching for Story as he is wanted for questioning for his possible involvement in the disappearance of Beverly J. Logan.
The 32-year-old woman has been missing since January 25. She was last seen by family on Ross Lane, just outside the Belleville city limit in unincorporated St. Clair Township.
She was officially reported missing to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department on February 13. Deputies said they later learned she had been in Warrenton, Missouri with a male friend, but neither could be located.
Story has several outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Illinois. Story currently has three orders of protection against him and has a history of resisting arrest, threatening public officials, aggravated battery, and is registered with the State of Illinois as a sexual predator.
On June 16 at 3:47 p.m., deputies got permission to search the house on Elm Street in Bellflower. Deputies made entry and during the search, they said they found Story had barricaded himself in a hidden room toward the rear of the house.
They said Story told them he was armed, and he would shoot anyone who tried to come into to the room and then shoot himself.
He also said he was injured and had been shot in the leg several days prior.
After a brief stand-off, deputies said Story came out of the room and was taken into custody.
Story was treated for his gunshot wound. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a 24-hour investigative hold for Montgomery County and two active warrants out of the State of Illinois with bonds totaling $90,000.
