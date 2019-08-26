ILLINOIS (WAND) –Illinois ranks as one of the worst states in America on a scale of how hard people work in them, according to a research put together by WalletHub.
To complete its data, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 key indicators in statistics from average workweek hours to volunteer hours per resident and share of workers with multiple jobs. It graded each metric on a 100-point scale, with 100 points being the highest (or “hardest-working”) score. Dimensions of “direct work factors” and “indirect work factors” were included.
The final tally was reached by taking each state’s weighted average over all metrics to find an overall score. States were then ranked.
As a result, Illinois got a final score of 38.73, putting it at 42nd overall and in the bottom 10 states. It ranked 21st in direct work factors and 20th in indirect work factors. It finished just ahead of Pennsylvania (No. 41 overall) and behind New York (No. 43 overall).
The top state was North Dakota, with a score of 71.41, followed by Alaska at 69.31.
See the full report from WalletHub at this link.