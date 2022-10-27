WASHINGTON, (WAND) — Pandemic-related disruptions to education have taken a toll on test scores but a new report shows that Illinois public schools are on track with national averages.
This week, the U.S. Department of Education released the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.
The Report Card is the largest nationally representative and continuing assessment of public and private school students. Since 1969, NAEP has been a common measure of student achievement across the country in mathematics, reading, science, and many other subjects.
“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” said NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. “The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall wellbeing. It’s clear we all need to come together—policymakers and community leaders at every level—as partners in helping our educators, children, and families succeed.”
In a news conference, Dr. Carmen Ayala, the Director of the State Board of Education, said that this year's report shows Illinois' 4th and 8th graders both ranked above the national average in reading and math which she believes is a testament to the students' resilience during the pandemic.
She also addressed previous reports about proficiency in Illinois. The National Report Card is mainly measured by growth rather than proficiency. Each state has its own standards for proficiency while growth is measured in a cohort of students' improvement by year.
Data from the National Report Card can be found at nationsreportcard.gov.
