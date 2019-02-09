ILLINOIS. (WAND) - A state representative has filed a bill that would urge the United States Congress to make Chicago its own state and not a part of Illinois.
The bill, filed by Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville, Ill. was filed on Feb. 7th. It currently has two co-sponsors, Rep. Chris Miller of Robinson, Ill., and Darren Bailey of Louisville, Ill..
The bill has not been assigned to a committee yet. It would still need to be assigned to a committee, pass the house and senate, and be signed by the Governor before it would take effect.