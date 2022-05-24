(WAND)- Tuesday night Republicans, hoping to unseat Governor Pritzker, went head-to-head for the first time.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf and attorney Max Solomon faced off in a debate with NBC Chicago. Later, state senator Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine and veteran Jesse Sullivan debated at WGN-TV.
Gun control came out front and center. The Uvalde mass shooting took the lives of at least 21 people just hours before the debate. Candidates said gun violence is also something that needs to be addressed in Illinois.
Republican candidates said Illinois needs a different approach to attacking the gun violence problem.
"You've got to stop by addressing it it head on- what I call the "3 Cs", children, cops, community. Focus on getting kids in a more positive program and off the streets, because kids are the ones committing most of the crimes," candidate Richard Irvin said.
"We need mentorship and fatherhood programs that we need to be funding in the way Ron Desantis did down in Florida. What I see constantly on the crime side is a lack of enforcement of our laws and our lack of enforcement of police," Jesse Sullivan added.
Many said Illinois' recent police and criminal justice reform are part of the problem.
"We have to have a restore authority to police. It's proven that crime is curbed with more active police force. And crime is out of control in the state of Illinois," Darren Bailey said Tuesday night.
"We have to have a governor that is going to unequivocally support our law enforcement. We don't solve the crime problem without strong police, law enforcement, that know they have a governor who has their back," Paul Schimpf added.
"I don't think we're holding people accountable, as other cities do and as we once did. When people can steal up to $1,000 and they take little risk, when there's shooting in the streets and people get shot and its called 'mutual combatants'- that's wrong, we can't have that any longer," Gary Rabine argued.
Candidates said they would not raise taxes, but would reform the Illinois pension program. Many also argued for streamlining state agencies to empower businesses.
"The best way to build wealth, the best way is to empower the individual, small businesses- give people back the power to pursue their livelihoods," Max Solomon added.
All said they would take various steps to restrict abortion access if Roe V. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. They also plan to give more control to local school boards over student curriculum, if elected.
All six candidates pledged to not reinstate a mask mandate or force anyone to get a covid-19 vaccine.
