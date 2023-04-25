SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois lawmakers know students of all ages continue to struggle with bullying in school.
A bill moving through the statehouse would require school administrators to inform parents or guardians within 24 hours of reported bullying. The Illinois State Board of Education could also be tasked with creating a model bullying policy template for schools.
Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) said this plan can help address needs of the most vulnerable students.
"Many of them drop out of school. Many of them self harm," Feigenholtz said. "And unfortunately, in the situation of my constituent, a young man took his life."
House Bill 3425 also states that bullying based on physical appearance, socio-economic status, academic status, pregnancy, and homelessness would not be tolerated in school.
The plan passed unanimously out of the Senate Education Committee and now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote. If approved, the bill will move to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.
"I think that the suicide rate and cyber-bullying and bullying really needs to be connected and that there should be a sense of urgency and a hand-off of notification immediately or within 24 hours," Feigenholtz said.
The House approved this bill on a 78-25 vote on March 24.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.