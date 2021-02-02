(WAND)-The Illinois Senate will be moving all committee hearings and meetings online for the month of February.
The Senate will be conducting virtual committee hearings to maximize public health and safety and embrace available technology.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Senate has decided to utilize its remote committee meeting authority to continue doing the work of the people.
The Senate intends to be entirely online by Feb. 9-11 and 16-18 dates to conduct committee hearings and meetings.
Meanwhile, the Senate President and staff continue reviewing workplace protocols with the goal of having a testing and safety process in place when in-person Senate floor action resumes.
The next scheduled session date is March 2.
