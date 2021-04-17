SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Sunday, the Orr Building at the State Fairgrounds will be participating in The Illinois Department of Public Health's College Vaccination Days.
IDPH announced the Orr building was one of the 18 mass vaccination sites across Illinois that would have appointments available specifically for college and university students.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday. Students can make an appointment at scdph.org.
To find all the sites participating in IDPH's College Vaccination Days click here.
