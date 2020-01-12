Illinois (WAND) - Illinois Supply and Provisions announced it will temporarily suspend adult-use cannabis sales on Monday, Jan. 13. at both its Collinsville and Springfield dispensaries to replenish inventory and give staff a chance to recharge.
Both dispensaries will remain open for regular business hours to serve medical cannabis patients. The decision to temporarily suspend adult-use sales comes after an unprecedented demand during the first week of sales across the state.
“We are very proud of our team, not only for the work they did to prepare for a historic New Year’s Day, but for how they represented our dispensaries and worked with a tremendous number of customers over the last week,” said Kim Kiefer, Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH) Chief Retail Officer.
Both dispensaries in expect to resume adult-use sales on Tuesday, January 14th. Customers can check for future updates at www.illinoissandp.com.