ILLINOIS (WAND) - For the first time in history, the Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments through video conference because of the pandemic.
The procedure during May will allow the court's seven justices to observe social distancing.
“These are extraordinary times, but what we have found is that we can keep our traditions the same," Chief Justice Ann Burke said in a statement. “The Court has found that a lot of our regular work – including oral arguments – can be done remotely while still keeping people safe from COVID-19.”
The court is set to hear 11 cases from May 12-14. Arguments commence at 9 a.m. everyday.
Court personnel will hold training sessions will lawyers so they know what to expect from these virtual sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.