ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has announced the drawing schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
The "All In for the Win" Illinois Lottery initiative offers $10 million in total prizes. Of that money, there is $7 million in adult cash prizes and $3 million in youth scholarships.
Crash prizes include a range of $100,000 to $1 million, while children can win a Bright Star college savings plan, with each plan worth $150,000.
NBC Chicago reports the first drawing will be on July 8. At that time, the state will pick a $1 million winner. Three $100,000 winners will be chosen every Monday from July 12 to Aug. 16.
There will be 22 regional drawing winners picked on Aug. 12, with two from each of the 11 Restore Illinois regions. These will each be $100,000 cash prizes.
The final drawing on Aug. 26 will choose two $1 million winners from a statewide pool.
Anyone with at least one vaccine dose is eligible to win and will be automatically entered in the drawings, Gov. JB Pritzker said.
