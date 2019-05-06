CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of Melanoma Awareness Month, Christie Clinic is reminding people to check their spots.
This is to raise awareness about melanoma and other types of skin cancers. They want to educate and encourage all to take part in early detection through self-exams.
Skin cancer is one of the most curable diseases if detected early.
"Spots can linger for a long time unnoticed. If it looks unusual, (has) different colors, (is) symptomatic, or (is) changing it should be looked at," said Dr. Caitlyn Foote.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.christieclinic.com or call the Christie Clinic Department of Dermatology at (217)366-1248