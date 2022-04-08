CHICAGO (WAND) - House Bill 4126 unanimously passed the Illinois House and Senate which includes improvements to the Invest in Kids Act.
Supporters said the legislation will offer greater education stability to participating students with year-over-year scholarship priority.
The legislation supports the education investments seen when the Invest in Kids Act passed originally in 2017.
“Thanks to the support of families, schools, and community partners across Illinois who made their voices heard, HB4126 is one step closer to improving Illinois’ Tax Credit Scholarship Program,” said Anthony Holter, Empower Illinois President. “We look forward to working with Governor Pritzker and his administration to have the bill signed and become law.”
The Invest in Kids Act is the law that governs Illinois’ Tax Credit Scholarship Program. It has raised more than $250 million to support low-income and working-class students with more than 28,000 scholarships granted since 2018.
