BLOOMINGDALE, Ind. (WAND) - Impact from an Indiana earthquake was felt Thursday in part of central Illinois.
The United States Geological Survey website is reporting the 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened less than two miles from Bloomingdale, Ind. The earthquake was reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday.
In an intensity map through USGS, data showed the impact was felt in and near the Danville and Champaign areas of Illinois. These areas felt a "weak" level of shaking with no damage.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.