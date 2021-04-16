INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - Authorities have identified the eight people killed in a Thursday night mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.
The victims included:
- Matthew R. Alexander, 32
- Samaria Blackwell, 19
- Amarjeet Johal, 66
- Jasvinder Kaur, 64
- Jaswinder Singh, 68
- Amarjit Skhon, 48
- Karlie Smith, 19
- John Weisert 74
Four of the people killed are members of the Sikh community in Indianapolis, officials said.
Authorities said the shooter, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, was a former employee of the FedEx facility. After the shooting, investigations went to a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and and seized evidence there, according to The Associated Press, including desktop computers and other electronic media.
The shooter randomly fired at people in the FedEx facility parking lot, killing four people, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said. Authorities said he then went inside and shot four others before shooting himself.
Five other people were wounded.
It's unclear if Hole legally owned his gun, McCartt said.
At least 100 people were in the facility at the time of the shooting. Some were changing shifts or were taking their dinner break.
