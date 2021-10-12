CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are offering $15,000 in combined rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson in Carbondale.
Authorities said Jackson, a Southern Illinois University student, was at a party on Aug. 22 at 501 W. Cherry St. when Carbondale police responded to a report of shots fired in the area. They found Jackson with a gunshot wound in the yard. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Three other people were wounded in this shooting. They were treated at a hospital emergency room and released.
Carbondale police said they believe there could be multiple shooters involved and multiple witnesses with information.
“The Carbondale Police Department, along with the FBI and other law enforcement partners, continue to investigate this case to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family,” according to Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal and we are willing (to) reward anyone who does.”
“FBI Springfield and Carbondale Police are actively pursuing leads in this investigation,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “We hope $15,000 in reward money will encourage the public to come forward with new information and help bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.”
Reward money includes $10,000 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division and $5,000 from Carbondale police.
Anyone with information should contact FBI Springfield at (217)522-9675 or Carbondale police at (618)457-3200. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (618)549-2677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.