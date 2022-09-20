ILLINOIS (WAND) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.
According to the Illinois Governor's Challenge team, veterans are especially at risk of death by suicide with roughly 20 Veterans dying by suicide everyday. The Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families is a new initiative that is educating Illinois communities about the risk of suicide and how to prevent it.
Governor JB Pritzker joined the Governor's Challenge to prevent veteran suicide with a $2M investment. To learn more click here.
