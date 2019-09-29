SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday a gathering of love, support, and prayer is planned for a local community that's hurting from loss.
The fatal crash happened on Friday, south of Sullivan between an SUV and a school bus. The Moultrie County Coroner says 56-year-old Lori Samples who was driving the SUV, and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza who was riding the school bus, were killed in the crash.
The interfaith gathering Sunday will take place at Sullivan Elementary School. Community members will surround the school and will be led in prayer to support everyone who's been impacted by the accident. The gathering is set to start at 12:30 p.m.
Sullivan Schools, Our Lady of Lourdes Schools, (where Samples was a long-time teacher), and St. Teresa High School all say they will have support and counseling available on Monday.