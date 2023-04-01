I-57 Slowdown

UPDATE: 10:30 pm Saturday April 1st

Illinois State Police say the interstate reopened just after 10 p.m. Saturday evening. 

ORIGINAL:

(WAND) — An 11 mile stretch of Interstate 57 will be closed Saturday evening. 

Illinois State Police say, starting at 6 p.m. the stretch of Interstate 57 between Paxton and Rantoul will be closed while crews repair the damage caused by Friday night's storms.

Traffic will be detoured on U.S. Route 45 from Paxton to Rantoul. 

The closure is expected to last three hours. 

