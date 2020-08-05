DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday marked the 26th anniversary of real estate agent Sherry Lewis' murder.
On August 5, 1994, the Macon County Sheriff's Department reported Lewis was found beaten and strangled to death in a vacant Decatur home on Finch Drive. Sherry's twin sister, Terry Lewis, recalled that night after she didn't meet her at the Decatur Celebration.
"It was like, you knew something was wrong," Terry said.
It was just after 11 p.m. that evening when Terry got the news of her sister's death. She explained she relives Aug. 5, 1994 over and over again.
"It's difficult losing your twin to begin with, but to murder, it's even more difficult," Terry said. "That's why I never give up."
Terry recalled the connections she had with Sherry at a young age and explained it's a unique relationship that no one can understand unless they are twins.
"Sherry and I always went clothes shopping together, and now I absolutely hate to go clothes shopping by myself, because that was something we always did together," Terry said.
No one is charged in the murder of Sherry Lewis. The Macon County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating, but Terry explained she knows who did it and worries they might strike again.
"It really scares me that he's out on the streets," she said. "He's very violent and he's an opportunist and if he sees an opportunity, he will take it."
Terry continues to advocate for her sister. She explained she wants to make sure real estate agents are aware of their surrounding and don't let their guard down.
"It was on a Friday and she was thinking about the celebration and thinking about everything she had to do, everything she had going on that day she was very busy that day and he caught her totally off guard."
Anyone with information should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
