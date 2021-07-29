CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former Illinois Capitol Police investigator who authorities said was driving under the influence in a deadly Christian County crash has pleaded not guilty.
The crash occurred on the night of April 8, 2021 on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, including 19-year-old Haley A. Shoot and 20-year-old Zaydin J. Dudra, both of Taylorville.
Authorities said Robert M. Hodson, 46, was driving alone in a Jeep Wrangler that was northbound on Route 48 near East 1550 North Road when he went into the southbound lane to try to pass the car in front, causing a head-on collision. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and no valid license/expired.
There were three people in the car Hodson is accused of hitting in the crash. A 19-year-old passenger from Lafayette, Ind., was seriously hurt and went to a hospital for treatment.
Hodson faces a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence. If he is found guilty, he faces six to 28 years in prison.
He was an employee of the state of Illinois as a Capitol Police Investigator. After the crash, he was off without pay, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office told WAND News. Since then, officials said he has been fired.
A final pretrial hearing for Hodson is set for Sept. 21. His jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Christian County.
