WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Public Health Department announced COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has been expanded to all county residents at age 16 and older.
Health officials said there were still appointments available Friday afternoon for a March 30 clinic at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. It is a Moderna vaccine clinic and is only available to residents of Iroquois County who are at least 18.
The Moderna vaccine can only be administered to adults.
People can schedule appointments by calling ICPHD at (815)432-2483.
Vaccines are available by appointment only in order to ensure safe social distancing.
