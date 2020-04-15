(WAND) - The Internal Revenue Service has officially opened a portal allowing people to track stimulus checks.
To access this portal, just click here and hit the "Get My Payment" button.
The IRS said people can check their payment status, payment type and whether or not more information is needed. For those who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return, the IRS is providing an option to submit direct deposit information, allowing a person to potentially receive their economic impact payment faster.
A person might need to provide their 2019 tax return (if it was filed) and their 2018 return.
“Get My Payment will offer people with a quick and easy way to find the status of their payment and, where possible, provide their bank account information if we don’t already have it,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Our IRS employees have been working non-stop on the Economic Impact Payments to help taxpayers in need. In addition to successfully generating payments to more than 80 million people, IRS teams throughout the country proudly worked long days and weekends to quickly deliver Get My Payment ahead of schedule.”
Those tracking the status of their payment need to provide their social security number, date of birth and the mailing address used on their tax return. People needing to add their bank account information will need to give the IRS their adjusted gross income from their most recent tax return submitted (2018 or 2019), the refund or amount owed from that latest return and their bank account type, account and routing numbers.
Get My Payment updates once a day and usually overnight, the IRS said. People are encouraged to only use it once a day due to the large number of people receiving economic impact payments.
More than 80 million economic impact payments began hitting bank accounts over the weekend of April 11-12 and during the following week, the IRS said, as part of an initial round.