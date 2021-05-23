TROY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Troy, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 6 Investigations was requested by Chief Brent Shownes of the Troy Police Department to investigate the shooting involving an officer from the TPD.
At approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Troy Police responded to TA Gas Station, 819 Edwardsville Road for calls of an active shooter in the parking lot. The active shooter, later identified as Kody C. Waters, 31, of Dewey, Oklahoma, was reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air.
When the first Troy Police officer arrived, Waters was still firing into the air. Police said the officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters.
At this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the shots hit Waters or if Waters shot himself with the gun he had. Officers rendered aid to Waters. At approximately 9:10 p.m. the Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Waters dead. An autopsy was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Sunday. No officers or patrons were injured during the incident.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.
