PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police K9 Loki will get a bullet and stab protective vest after a charitable donation was made by a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Loki’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."
The vest will be delivered within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,156 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible.
