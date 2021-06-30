SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Flooding has closed a section of IL 125 in Sangamon County.
Water had covered both lanes of IL 125 at Horse Barn Road after 7 p.m. Wednesday. This location is east of Pleasant Plains.
Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.
