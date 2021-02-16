LOCKPORT, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said two District 5 crashes in a 24-hour period have injured state troopers.
Authorities said the latest crash happened Tuesday morning in Will County, when a District 5 trooper was positioned behind a crash located on Interstate 80 over Interstate 55. The ISP vehicle was in the right lane with emergency lights activated.
Troopers said the driver of a gold Chevrolet approached moving eastbound on I-80 and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin. Authorities said the rear end of the Chevrolet struck the rear of the squad car.
The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a local area hospital for treatment. They have since been released.
Authorities said they cited the Chevrolet driver, 43-year-old Michael J. Ryan of Joliet, for a violation of Scott's Law, driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
The first crash happened Monday morning on I-55 northbound near Illinois Route 30 in Will County, when a trooper pulled behind wrecked vehicles in the left lane with emergency lights activated in order to direct traffic to the right. At about 11:46 a.m., authorities said a black Cadillac crashed into the rear of the squad car, seriously injuring the trooper. Responders airlifted this trooper to a hospital.
The Cadillac driver, who troopers identified as 20-year-old Angel M. Casillas of Joliet, suffered minor injuries and also went to a hospital.
Following the Tuesday morning crash, Interim District 5 Commander Lt. David Keltner called two crashes injuring troopers in less than 24 hours "unacceptable."
“When roadway conditions are unfavorable, our troopers remain on the roadways to assist motorists who need help; I am pleading with everyone to pay attention while you drive, move over for them, and slow down on our roadways so these men and women make it home to their families," Keltner said.
The public is urged to obey Scott's Law (or the Move Over law), which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle. If it isn't safe, drivers must reduce speed.
Scott's Law violations will mean a fine of no less than $250 or over $10,000 for a first offense. A violation that results in injury to another person will mean a driver's license suspension for a mandatory length of six months to two years.
