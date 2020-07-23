PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police want public help as they search for the person responsible for a 2015 homicide.
Troopers are investigating the Oct. 15, 215 death of Olen Randall, who was 71 years old. He was found dead at a residence located at 303 W. Adams St. in Petersburg. Authorities ruled his death a homicide.
His cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.
ISP DCI Zone 4 investigators want the public to assist with any possible leads that could end with the arrest of the person responsible for Randall's death. Information should be submitted by calling ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
