(WAND)-Illinois State Police responded to a medical emergency regarding a baby being delivered on I-55 Wednesday morning.
According to police, they were called out to I-55, southbound south of Cass Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When Troopers and paramedics arrived on the scene, the woman had already delivered the baby inside a vehicle driven by a male driver.
ISP Trooper Larry Finn assisted in helping keep the baby warm by providing and wrapping the baby in blankets.
The woman and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital in the area.
ISP Troopers transported the male occupant to the same local area hospital as the woman.
Illinois State Police officials have finally announced IT'S A BOY!
“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft. “I am pleased to know Trooper Finn arrived quickly to help if it was needed,” he concluded.
Trooper Finn is a 17-year veteran and a First Responder Instructor with the ISP. In 2017, Trooper Finn retired as a Major in the United States Army National Guard after serving 20 years.
Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further information is being released.
