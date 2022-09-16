SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday.
The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield.
According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting Monday, September 19, 2022, the new troopers will report to three ISP patrol districts throughout the state.
“Illinois State Troopers are some of the finest men and women serving our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration raised the ISP budget to the highest in its history and funded a record number of new troopers because we know that these officers form the backbone of public safety in this state. Congratulations to this class of graduates on your accomplishments, and I thank you for your hard work and for choosing a career dedicated to the safety of others.”
“These new troopers will join the most professional crime fighters in the nation to advance the cause of safety and justice across Illinois, living the values of integrity, service, and pride,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
The 21 newest Troopers went through a 28-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.
In addition to the 28-week Academy training, Troopers were required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 40 weeks.
The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.
- District Chicago, 15 Cadets
- District 5 Joliet, two Cadets
- District 11 Collinsville, four Cadets
Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.