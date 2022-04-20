NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - The AFSCME union representing employees at Illinois State University has ratified a new contract.
The ISU website confirmed the ratification of the April 14 contract proposal. This happened as members of the AFSCME Local 1110 were mulling a potential strike.
The union represents about 350 employees who work in the areas of janitorial work, grounds, catering, the dining center and retail dining.
“It wasn’t easy, but by standing together in our union we made important strides toward nearly all our goals,” said Chuck Carver, the union's president.
The new contract is effective until June 30, 2025. See more information here.
