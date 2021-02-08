JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville's school superintendent said there will be no excused absences due to road conditions on Tuesday.
The district will operate with normal hours on Feb. 9, Jacksonville School District No. 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said. The district will continue running emergency routes until a later time when a return to normal routes is communicated to families.
"We will not excuse an absence due to road conditions tomorrow," Ptacek said in an email. "Please support our mission of preparing students for future success by stressing the importance to go to school each day. This prepares them to go to work every day."
While no snow is protected before Tuesday morning, Ptacek said there could be more snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
