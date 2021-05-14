MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon is closing Sunday.
The closure of this store was part of a company-wide financial restructuring plan to close as many as 200 stores in the United States. Other Illinois stores closing include locations in Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Freeport and Mt. Vernon.
The closures were announced in late 2020.
The corporate JCPenney website confirmed Sunday will be the last day at this business.
