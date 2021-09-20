CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): It is day 27 in the search for Jelani Day and his sisters are working tirelessly to get their brother back.
Jelani Day's family is pleading for help and awareness. They said it has been too long since they have heard Jelani's voice.
Zena Day, Jelani's younger sister, said the days have been brutal.
"I just want my brother back. I need my brother back. All my siblings are part of me. So, not having Jelani here, It's like I'm missing a part of myself," she said.
Jelani's sisters, Dacara and Zena, said they have been working tirelessly to keep Jelani's name spreading on social media. Zena said she just wants to laugh next to her brother again.
"I miss laughing with him," she said. "Jelani is the one I could tell jokes to, like any joke. It can be anything. It could be a part of a movie. It can just be. We don't even have to talk. We got it. We can already know whats gonna make each other laugh."
His older sister, Dacara, told WAND News there is a void in their home.
"Everything's been hard, but the hardest part is just missing his presence. He's just not there," she said.
Jelani is one of of siblings, Dacara say their family is incomplete.
"And even though the four of us do have each other, he's our missing link. So, we just haven't been the same without (him)," she said.
"Everything is still a big mystery," Dacara said. The family wants FBI help.
They said they want more resources - anyone that's available - for them to find their brother. They urge anyone who knows of the case to continue sharing on social media.
The sisters said they are holding on to each other in support. Dacara told WAND News the family feels they could never do enough to help bring their brother home.
They hope they do not have continue asking where Jelani is and just have him back in their arms, Zena said.
"Jelani just has so much more that he needs to do," she said.
Bloomington and Peru detectives are asking the assistance from Illinois Valley residents that may have seen the vehicle or Jelani or anyone else operating the vehicle in the area since Aug. 23.
Day is Black, 6-foot-2 in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and has some facial hair.
Anyone with information about Day should call Bloomington police at (309)820-8888, Peru Police Detective Commander Dennis Hocking 223-2151 extension 2804 or Detective Brad Jones 223-2151 extension 2816.
People can also contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or email him at pjones@cityblm.org. They can also contact the family's private investigator at 618-223-0044.
