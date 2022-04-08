ILLINOIS (WAND)- Entry forms for the 18th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award are now available for submission.
Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement Friday morning the stating “We created the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition to promote creative writing and provide an outlet for talented writers. Great poems have the ability to enrich and enhance our lives, and I am looking forward to celebrating talented poets with this year’s competition.”
The competition is named in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning Illinois Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks, and is co-sponsored by the Illinois Center for the Book and Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson.
Illinois residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply, all entries must be postmarked by June 30, 2022.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first ($500), second ($300) and third place ($100). Winning poems will be submitted for possible publication in the “Ninth Letter” literary arts journal, “Quiddity International Literary Journal and Public Radio Program” and “RHINO Poetry” magazine.
Winners of the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition have gone on to achieve other great accomplishments, including winning other prestigious competitions, writing screenplays and publishing books.
Entry forms can be found online and for more information, contact Illinois Center for the Book Coordinator Bonnie Matheis at 217-558-2065 or bmatheis@ilsos.gov.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.