SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -After the tragic passing of the late Sangamon County Coroner, Cinda Edwards, Jim Allmon stepped up to the plate and assumed her duties.
Allmon has now been nominated by the Central Committee, as the Republican Party candidate for coroner in the November election.
Allmon has served at the Sangamon County Coroner's Office for 17 years.
"A lot of people ask me, 'Why do I want to do this job anyway,'" Allmon says? It's all I know. I've been doing it for a long time. This job itself, is right in my wheel house. This is what I do, and I'd like to think I'm good at it."
Allmon has assumed many positions during his time at the coroner's office ... deputy, chief deputy and now, coroner.
"Everybody knows, it's no secret, this is not the way I wanted to come into this office," Allmon says.
It's only been a few months, since Cinda Edwards tragically passed away in a plane crash and Allmon says, the community continues to mourn.
"It's been tough trying to find a new normal," Allmon says. "Trying to absorb the loss of our boss and co-worker has been tough enough, and we struggle on a daily basis."
Despite the grief, Allmon says it's important for the coroner's office to continue their mission and keep moving forward while still honoring Edwards legacy.
"She would've wanted that," Allmon says. "That's what the citizens of Sangamon County deserve."
For many years, County Clerk Don Gray, says Edwards ran unopposed in the election. This year, Allmon has been announced as the only candidate in the race so far.
"Edwards was a beloved leader of our community. She had great a respect of the public," Gray says. "She was a very good coroner, and she was rewarded by the public for that. She had many years of elections being unopposed."
Allmon says it's hard to campaign considering what is going on globally.
"When it's appropriate for us, and COVID moves forward, we'll be out and do some campaigning," Allmon says. "Right now, the campaign is on hold."
Although there is many uncertainties during this time, Gray says it's important to think about whose box you'll check when it comes time for the election.
"What we're dealing with today, is a prime example of the importance of those who represent us; at all the various levels of government," Gray says. "Who represents you, and your values, represents the service you receive in challenging times like today."
Gray says the Democratic Party has until June 1 to nominate someone for coroner if they choose to do so.