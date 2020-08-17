CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man who prosecutors said coerced minors into sending him sexually explicit photos is remaining in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
A press release said U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long cited the "extreme danger" posed to the community by 39-year-old Charleston man James L. Williams in ordering him to stay with U.S. Marshals. Williams first appeared in federal court on Aug. 14.
Prosecutors said Williams extorted minors in Illinois and other states to produce child pornography. To gain access to children as young as 10, they said he impersonated a female minor on sites like Facebook and Snapchat. He's accused of then coercing minors to send him child pornography of themselves and then sending those images to other people.
Williams is also accused of getting minors to send him more images by threatening to share the images with others. The government said he did send images to others at least four times.
Prosecutors accused Williams of having "sexually graphic chats" with other minors and talking with them about meeting up for sexual activity.
Williams is accused of involvement in sexual exploitation of children to produce sexually explicit images from January 2017 to Nov. 22, 2019.
Williams faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three charges of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If the suspect is convicted, the statutory penalty for each sexual exploitation charge is 15-30 years in prison. It is five to 20 years for each distribution charge and a maximum of 10 years for the possession charge.
Each charge carries a potential fine of up to $250,000, special assessments of $5,000 per count under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, and $17,000 to $50,000 per count under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, prosecutors said in the release.
Williams will begin his trial on Oct. 13 in front of Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.