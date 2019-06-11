PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Jury selection has concluded for the trial of Brendt Christensen, the man charged with the kidnapping and killing Chines U of I scholar Yingying Zhang.
During a two hour long hearing, the prosecution and defense narrowed a pool of 70 jurors to 12 jurors and six alternates. The jurors included seven men and five women, and all appeared to be Caucasian.
The judge in the case told jurors opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He said he expects the trial to last between 1 and half weeks to two weeks.
If Christensen is convicted, the judge said sentencing would begin after the July 4th holiday. The judge told jurors not to discuss the case with anyone or to consume any news reports about the case.
Zhang disappeared in June of 2017. Her body has not been found. She is presumed dead by the FBI
A stained baseball bat, a roll of duct tape and a maintenance request are some of the pieces of evidence prosecutors plan to present at the trial.
Experts are expected to testify for the prosecution that Zhang's blood was found in Christensen's apartment.
A list of witnesses was released on Tuesday morning. That full list is expected to made public sometime Tuesday afternoon.
