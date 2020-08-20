KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - The Kansas City Chiefs will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses into Arrowhead Stadium.
The franchise announced it is making this change after having discussions with Native American leaders.
In addition to the headdresses, fans can no longer wear face paint to games if it mimics Native Americans. The team is reviewing whether or not the "Tomahawk Chop" and drumming in the stadium should also stop.
The team is having an ongoing dialogue about potential other changes.
"We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the Chiefs said. "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."
