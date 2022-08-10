DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled.
Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms.
There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details will be released later.
