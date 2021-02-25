SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield gay couple claims they were targeted with hateful language by an employee of a KFC.
Joshua Garner and his partner, Lee Walls, said they felt attacked when they went into the store to ask about an order they were picking up for DoorDash. They said a restaurant employee started yelling homophobic slurs at them.
They told WAND News they felt attacked for being who they are while doing their job. The situation left them both shaken up.
"I have done two tours in Afghanistan and I have seen some crazy things, but never have I had it where I freeze up and I just freeze up," Walls said.
"It was like a shot to the heart, like a bullet to the heart," Garner said. It was like we couldn't say anything and the only person who could stick up and protect us was my litter brother in the back seat."
Springfield police said they were called to the restaurant and told WAND News a report was filed. It's unclear if there is any investigation into what happened.
The couple said they want everyone involved, including the manager, to be fired.
KFC issued the following statement Thursday:
"The behavior of the team member in this video is completely unacceptable, and the team member has been terminated. The franchisee who owns the restaurant has been in touch with the guest regarding this incident and offered an apology."
