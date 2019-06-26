DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local kids got the chance to "jump their hearts out" in Decatur on Wednesday.
That’s with the Backyard Bounce put on by Christian radio station WBGL. The bounce-a-thon was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Kids got their fair share of jumping in! They also played games and got the chance to win prizes.
Organizers say the event provides a positive, worry-free experience to the community.
"Really nurturing those family connections and building strong families is a specific passion of ours,” St. Paul’s Church’s Director of Communications, Andrea Gerhart, said. “Because when families are strong, because the outpouring of the blessing in their lives pours into others, it helps make our community stronger too.”
The Backyard Bounce will continue Thursday at Raintree Village Park in Yorkville, and on Friday at Jordan Block Lawn in Ottawa.