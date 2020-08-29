TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a Kincaid man on several drug charges Saturday morning.
The Taylorville Police Department conducted an investigation of an alleged source supplying methamphetamine to the Taylorville area and other surrounding towns.
Police were able to gather enough evidence to obtain a court authorized search warrant.
That search warrant was conducted in Kincaid early this morning. Police arrested Adam Passoni.
Passoni was charged with possession of methamphetamine 100-400 grams, possession of methamphetamine 100-400 grams with intent to deliver, possessing a firearm without a FOID card and other charges pending.
"TPD will track the source down that is poisoning our City. It takes a City working with police to make it safe," Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said in a press release. "Taylorville is a great place to live and work, we must stop the drug trade. "
