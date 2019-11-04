(WAND) - A flour recall is expanding to include three more lot numbers.
King Arthur Flour added three more lots after last months 5-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour was recalled due to potential E.coli contamination.
On Friday the company was notififed by ADM Milling Co. that five more lots were omitted from the original data King Flour provided.
Consumers should look for lot codes L18A09A and L18A09C wth best used by date 12/09/19. Also, look for lot code A19A08A with best used by date 01/08/20.
Those are in addition to this earlier list of the "Best Used By" dates and their associated lot codes for bags with UPC 071012010509. They come in 5-pound and 25-pound bags.
- 12/04/19 L18A04A
- 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
- 12/09/19 L18A09B
- 12/10/19 L18A10A
- 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C
- 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
- 12/21/19 L18A21A
- 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
- 12/28/19 L18A28A
- 01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C
- 01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
- 01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B
- 01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C
- 01/08/20 A19A08B
- 01/09/20 A19A09B
- 01/10/20 A19A10B
- 01/12/20 A19A12A
- 01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
- 01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B
Under the initial recall, there are also 25-pound bags with UPC 071012012503 that were only sold at Costco. They have the following "Best Used By" dates:
- 12/04/19
- 12/10/19
- 12/20/19
- 01/07/20
- 01/15/20
Those who have any of these affected products are advised to throw them away and submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.