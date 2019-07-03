DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Summer in central Illinois means spending time outdoors, whether it's at the pool, lake or park. However, with temperatures rising, it's important to know the signs of heat illness in order to stay safe.
Health officials with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are reminding people who are heading out to know the signs and symptoms of heat illness. Chelsea Oberheim is an ED Facilitator for the hospital and said two common summer illnesses are heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Both can be dangerous, but heat stroke can be deadly.
Symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- A rapid/strong pulse
- Possible lose of consciousness
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Faint or dizziness
- Excessive sweating with cool, pale and clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- A rapid/weak pulse and muscle
If a person is showing signs of a heat stroke immediate action should take place and someone should call 911. If a person is showing signs of heat exhaustion, they should get to a cooler place, either in shade or in the air conditioning and cool off.
Oberheim said since it's been so hot recently, they want to remind people before going outside to be prepared.
"We need to focus on drinking lots of water and staying hydrated. Also, staying away from alcohol and any caffeine that can cause dehydration," explained Oberheim. "We need to watch and make sure if you are getting hot that you are cooling off in the shade or going into the air conditioning."
If a person knows they will spend an extended amount of time in the heat, whether it's for work or play, Oberheim said it's very important to drink water before you become thirsty.
"It's best to pre-hydrate, you know you are going to start sweating and lose all of that fluid," said Oberheim.
When it comes to children, health officials want to remind parents that kids should be wearing hats and sunscreen. They also should be drinking water while spending time outdoors.
If a person starts feeling sick or begins to overheat, Oberheim said it's best to stop and sit down. The person not feeling well should get into the shade and start drinking water.