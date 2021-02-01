ILLINOIS (WAND) - Kroger said COVID-19 vaccines will be available at some central and southern Illinois stores.
The company announced 17 locations in those areas will offer the vaccine by appointment only. Officials said only those who are eligible under Phase 1A and 1B of Illinois vaccine distribution guidelines can get vaccinated at this time.
Readers can click here to see if the store near them has availability.
As more doses become available, Kroger plans to expand stores, NBC affiliate WEEK reports. People who are eligible are encouraged to check listings frequently before sports fill up.
Eric Halvorson, a Kroger spokesman, said the company's Health and Wellness team is working closely with Illinois health leaders.
"The demand is extensive and we will do the best we can to serve as many people as we can over the course of the next few weeks," Halvorson said. "The timing is something that we're trying to adapt to just like everyone else."
