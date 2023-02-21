DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The start of 2023 brought new labor laws in Illinois including laws that affect paid time off.
The Paid Sick Leave for All Workers Act mandates at least 40 hours of paid leave for employees regardless of the reason.
Scott Cruz, a labor attorney for Greensfelder in Chicago, was recently appointed to Governor JB Pritzker's Labor Advisory Board. He said there are several important pieces of these laws employers and employees need to consider — and many of them can be found in one spot.
"The first is the Illinois Department of Labor issued a poster called "Know Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws," Cruz said. "That was issued on January 1, 2023. It summarizes all of the labor laws the Illinois Department of Labor is tasked with enforcing."
Other laws taking effect include the scheduled minimum wage increase (now at $13/hour) and amendments to the One Day Rest in Seven Act which gives employees the right to one day of rest each week and breaks for meals or rest during their workday.
Click here for additional information on new labor laws from the Illinois Department of Labor.
