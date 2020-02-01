(WAND) - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, and he got every vote.
It was expected for months, but Saturday night at the NFL Honors it became official as Jackson became the second player to be selected unanimously.
Jackson led the league in touchdown passes with 36 and also set a new NFL quarterback rushing record with 1,206 yards. He also did so by only playing 15 games as he sat Week 17 out against the Steelers since the Ravens had already clinched the top seed in the AFC.
This is the seventh consecutive year that a quarterback has taken home MVP honors. Jackson follows Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning.