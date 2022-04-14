SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 leaders and students broke ground on Thursday for the upcoming renovations at Lanphier High School.
The renovation project will cost $93.2 million dollars. It will include $15 million of Phase 2 work and $8 million worth of work on Memorial Stadium and the New Street Field by Springfield High School.
"This is a monumental event in our school history," said Principal Artie Doss.
The renovations are funded by a voter-approved 1% sales tax hike that went into effect in 2019. School leaders said the project wouldn't have been possible without the community's support.
"We are here because of the hardworking citizens of Springfield who noticed we needed improvements in our schools," said Superintendent Jennifer Gill.
The project will include demolition, additions, reconstruction and remodeling. While the school will keep some of its historic structure, it will add new classrooms, an auditorium, an E-sports room and upgrades to sports facilities.
Senior Geneice Thompson is the student school board member for District 186. While she won't see the plans through during her time as a lion, she is excited for the students who will get to experience the new changes.
"I think this is well overdue," she shared. "I think it will be a great experience and it will increase the student population."
Lanphier High School is a staple to the north side of the city. State Sen. Doris Turner, a Lanphier alum, was at Thursday's groundbreaking. She explained that without everyone coming together, the project would not have been possible.
"I am a proud north-ender and we take a lot of hard knocks out here on the north end, but we are tough and we are resilient and we keep bouncing back," she said. "This building project, when it's finished, will really do a lot for that north side pride."
Most of the construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
