LITTLE YORK, Ill. (WAND) – The man who placed flags along funeral routes for fallen service members, police officers and firefighters has died.
Larry "the Flagman" Eckhardt died on Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from his care taker.
Eckhardt was 63. He was battling throat cancer.
He serviced as a marine in the 1970s. For the past 15 years he's volunteered his time to honor other veterans by placing flags along their procession routes.
Eckhardt was in Decatur in 2017, were he placed flags along the procession route for Logan Palmer a fallen Sailor from Harristown.
Eckhardt's family asks if you want to help, you can send donations directly to Farmers Merchants Bank of Illinois made out to "The Flagman." You can call at 309-584-4146 or email welch@fmbankil.com. All money will be put towards medical expenses directly from said account by the bank.